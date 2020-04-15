Kum & Go launches full-service fuel, curbside pick-up across 11 states, including Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Kum & Go announced this week it is launching full-service fuel and curbside pick-up in nearly all 400 locations across its 11-state footprint.

The pilot program gives customers more fueling and buying options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For full-service fueling, the customer calls the main store number upon arrival at the pump. The customer then hands their card or cash to the associate who will run the transaction and do the fueling. Associates wear a new pair of gloves with each transaction.

“We are always looking for ways to better safeguard our customers and associates,” said Kum & Go President, Tanner Krause. “Going back to our roots to provide a full-service fueling option can help people maintain social distancing and avoid common touch points. Our stores provide essential services and goods and we are proud to be able support our communities during these challenging times.”

For curbside pick-up, customers can call the main store phone number and place their order which will be delivered to their vehicle upon arrival.

The full-service fuel and curbside pick-up programs are running from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in participating stores across Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Colorado, and Wyoming.