OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beloved actor Kurt Russell is being honored with the Western Heritage Award in Oklahoma City today, Saturday, April 9, for his contributions to Western cinema.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is inducting Russell, who starred as legendary lawman Wyatt Earp in the iconic 1993 film ‘Tombstone’, into its Hall of Great Western Performers.

Russell’s father, the late Neil Oliver “Bing” Russell, who acted in a number of Western productions, is receiving a posthumous induction into the Hall. Bing Russell died in 2003.

Film icon Burt Reynolds is also being posthumously inducted. Reynolds died in 2018.

Kurt Russell speaking at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Photo from KFOR.

Hall of Great Western Performers inductees include individuals who made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television and film.

Kurt Russell participated in a panel discussion in northeast Oklahoma City earlier in the day Saturday.

Russell, who also starred in Westerns ‘Bone Tomahawk’ and ‘The Hateful Eight’, both released in 2015, said he remains proud of ‘Tombstone’ and its legacy.

‘Tombstone’ is getting what it deserves,” he said during the panel. “As far as I’m concerned, when it comes to dialogue, no Western stands up ‘Tombstone’.”

Russell shared with the crowd attending the panel that he knew during filming that Val Kilmer’s portrayal of Doc Holliday would be iconic.

Eight individuals in total will be honored at the National Cowboy Museum Saturday night.