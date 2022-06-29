OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of ballerinas from Ukraine will be traveling to the Sooner State this fall.

Oklahoma City Community College will host the Kyiv City Ballet on Oct. 9 for two shows.

“We are honored to welcome the world-renowned Kyiv City Ballet to OCCC on their historic U.S. tour,” said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “Our Visual and Performing Arts Center consistently attracts high caliber talent, and the Kyiv City Ballet is no exception. We are honored and privileged to have the ballet here for Oklahomans to experience and enjoy.”

The day before Ukraine was invaded in February, the Kyiv City Ballet unknowingly took one of the last flights out of the city. The company flew to Paris to begin a tour, and they have not returned home.

“We are honored to share the beauty of ballet with U.S. audiences, through Ukranian artists,” said Ivan Kozlov, Kyiv City Ballet artistic director. “Touring the States for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

Two of Ukraine’s prima ballerinas, Krystina Kadashevych and Oksana Bondarenko, will perform on the U.S. tour.

The U.S. tour will feature a full-length Swan Lake, excerpts from Les Sylphides and Carmen, and several works by Ukrainian choreographers: Thoughts, a contemporary ballet, choreographed by Vladyslav Dobshynskyi; Tribute to Peace, a neo-classical work, choreographed by Kyiv City Ballet’s Artistic Director, Ivan Kozlov; and Men of Kyiv, a Ukranian folk dance, choreographed by Pavlo Virsky.

The Kyiv City Ballet will perform at OCCC’s Visual and Performing Arts Center on Oct.9 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Single tickets for the Kyiv City Ballet go on sale on August 1.

For more information, go to tickets.occc.edu or call the OCCC Box Office at (405) 682-7579.