OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There was a period of nearly 24 hours when Oklahoma state leaders were not sure who was Acting Governor.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat spoke Tuesday afternoon after he was notified around 1pm that he was in charge of the state.

This comes days after Oklahomans wondered publicly why there wasn’t a state of emergency issued due to the weekend’s storms near Tulsa.

Treat signed the declaration within one hour of being notified.

How we got to this point:

Governor Kevin Stitt left for the Paris Air Show on Friday, according to his spokesperson.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell left for Georgia on Monday at 2:30pm for an annual national Lt. Governor’s conference, according to his spokesperson.

That left Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat as acting governor.

“I’d been acting Governor since last night but found out today,” said Treat, during a press availability Tuesday afternoon.

The Senate leader said he was in Catoosa, his hometown, Monday and witnessed the damaged caused by the storms.

“I was ready to come up here and sign it then,” said Treat, referring to the state of emergency declaration.

This isn’t the only time Treat has been acting governor.

He said it’s happened multiple times in the past, but he wasn’t notified until after-the-fact.

The delay in communication is something Attorney General Gentner Drummond wants fixed.

“While I understand there are many measures the Governor can employ in times like these when out of the state, an emergency declaration can only be issued by a Governor who is physically within the state of Oklahoma,” Drummond said, in a statement. “However, there is no requirement for the Governor to notify the Lieutenant Governor when traveling out of the state. There is similarly not a requirement for the Lieutenant Governor to notify the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, or on down the line of succession. We have seen the unnecessary delay and confusion this creates, all at the expense of Oklahomans struggling to cope with emergency circumstances.”

Drummond said a change in state law could “require better communication between high level officials in the line of succession.”