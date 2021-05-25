Lack of lifeguards causing odd-even schedule at Oklahoma City aquatic centers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lack of lifeguards is causing Oklahoma City Parks Family Aquatic Centers to operate on an odd-even schedule.

Right now, OKC Parks Aquatics has openings for lifeguards, swim instructors, concessionaires, and cashiers.

For lifeguards, the American Red Cross certification training is free if you’re hired by OKC Parks.

Due to a lack of lifeguards, officials say Will Rogers FAC, located at 3201 N. Grand Blvd., will be open on odd-numbered days. Earlywine FAC, located at 3101 SW 119th St., will be open on even-numbered dates.

Also, Woodson Community Pool will be open on even-numbered dates while Northeast Pool will be open on odd-numbered days.

The family aquatic centers open this weekend, while the community pools open on June 14.

OKC Parks’ 17 spraygrounds will be open dawn to dusk from May 29 to late September. They’re free, and at parks around the City.

