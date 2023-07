OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police and emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle in Lake Hefner Monday afternoon. According to police, the van jumped the curve and crashed through a rock wall.

KFOR’s Law Chopper 4 caught the view over Lake Hefner while officers responded.

Lake Hefner, Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities said the driver got out safely. Officers were still investigating what caused the person to crash in the first place.