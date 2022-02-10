OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lake Hefner Drive, also known as the dam road, will close to all traffic for construction.

The road will close to pedestrian and vehicle traffic starting Monday, Feb. 14, according to City of Oklahoma City officials.

Contractors will repair cracks and repave parts of the road.

The sidewalk along the road will also be closed.

Crews will place construction barriers on the dam road’s Britton Road entrance on the west side of Lake Hefner, as well as adjacent to the northeast parking lot on the lake’s east side.

Only contractor trucks and vehicles from Oklahoma City Utilities and Public Works departments can access the road during construction.

City officials anticipate the road will reopen March 31, pending weather or other delays.