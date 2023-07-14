EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Lake Arcadia has risen more than 6 feet from all the rain this week. It has prompted the City of Edmond to close off some areas around the lake while urging lake-goers to be extremely careful if they do decide to get in the water.

“Right now, the lake level is at 1012 and a half feet, the normal level is 1006 feet,” Bill Begley, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the City of Edmond said.

Weekend plans are being changed due to the high rise in lake levels, causing families to pivot from a lake day.

“Yeah, we’re going to go to the park and it has, like a splash pad and everything,” Jackson Ward, lake goer said.

“A lot of times we’ll just you know, we’ll set the anchor down and swim, swim around the boat,” Daren Clodio, lake goer said. “But when the water levels are dangerous and unpredictable, I try to keep them in the boat and not have them wander out too much.”

Most of the trails and beaches at Lake Arcadia are closed for safety measures, and that’s not all.

“Most of all of our boat docks are closed,” Begley said. “Now the ramps are still available, but the courtesy docks that you can dock your boat at while you’re trying to get everything set up are closed because of the water level.”

In the wake of the tragic drownings at Lake Overholser, parents understand the increased concern expressed by city officials.

“Yeah, the story about the two two little boys that drowned at Lake Overholser, that definitely is a wake up call,” Clodio said. “And it’s something that I’m concerned about with my little boy.”

Kids are concerned as well.

“I feel bad for the trees and like the plants,” Ward said.

It may be a while before lake levels return to normal, but the Corps of Engineers will release water to lower the lake levels.

However, the city will continue to keep areas closed until they feel it is safe for lake goers once again.