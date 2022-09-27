OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Landlords and property management companies are encouraged to attend an event that connects veterans with affordable places to live.

The First Annual Landlord Fair will be held at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center Health Wing on Sept. 29.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., organizers say they will provide an overview of the Housing Urban Development Veterans’ Affairs Supportive Housing program.

It will also provide information about how landlords, apartment complexes, or property companies can partner exclusively with the VA to end veteran homelessness.

The VA says it provides services to veterans who are placed in permanent housing. A portion of their rent is automatically paid on time to landlords by a public housing authority.

The VA has established a nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans during 2022.