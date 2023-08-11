OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Multiple northbound lanes on Broadway Extension Highway near North Kelley Avenue are closed after a police chase ends with a woman driver taken into custody.
Traffic is backed up to the Kilpatrick Turnpike ramp. Three lanes remain open.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol had received a call about a reckless driver in the Norman area. A chase ensued after troopers spotted the vehicle on I-35 near Indian Hills Road.
Speeds reached 90 to 100 mph as the suspect reportedly made obscene gestures to pursuing troopers and officers.