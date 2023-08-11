OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Multiple northbound lanes on Broadway Extension Highway near North Kelley Avenue are closed after a police chase ends with a woman driver taken into custody.

Traffic is backed up to the Kilpatrick Turnpike ramp. Three lanes remain open.

Broadway Extension Highway near North Kelley Avenue. Image KFOR.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol had received a call about a reckless driver in the Norman area. A chase ensued after troopers spotted the vehicle on I-35 near Indian Hills Road.

Speeds reached 90 to 100 mph as the suspect reportedly made obscene gestures to pursuing troopers and officers.