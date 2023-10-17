UPDATE @ 10:05 P.M.

OKCPD has cleared the scene of the crash and all lanes are now open to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police have closed the westbound lanes near the 2300 block of NW 122nd Street after a three-car accident on Tuesday night.

Police confirm that one person was transported to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route as crews continue to work on clearing the scene.