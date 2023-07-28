LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Most schools in Oklahoma won’t be back in session until August, but one university is getting started at the end of July.

Langston University students were back on campus Friday getting checked in and moved in to on-campus life for the new semester as classes are set to begin the week of July 31. Freshman will be preparing for a new journey, while seniors get ready for their last go around.

“It’s crazy because it just was like yesterday was when I came as a freshman,” said senior student and drum major in the Langston University band Jireh Brown.

“I fit in, and I feel like, ‘oh, I can do anything, and I can conquer anything,’” said incoming freshman student Kaylin French.

It’s an early start for everyone at the school. The school launched the early start just last year. However, it’s for a reason.

“We do that so that our students then by Thanksgiving are home with their families,” said Heleen Sheets, the director of public relations for the university. “Rather than go home twice, sometimes with two airfare, this is better for them and their families.”

Freshman started coming to campus a week ago for “Lion Camp,” the universities new student orientation.

“Lion camp has been very inspirational for us because they have shown us what it means to be Langston,” said Damien Simmons, an incoming freshman student.

“They make me feel like I’m at home,” said Brooklyn Stampley, another incoming freshman student.

Jireh Brown said he is excited for his final year. A drum major in the band, he said he’s made memories that will last a lifetime, like traveling for band to cities like New Orleans and Houston and competing for trophies.

“You name it, we’ve been there,” Brown said. “So, it’s been a great experience just to get a feel for different cities traveling and getting experience from away from home.”

Meanwhile, French said she can’t wait to make some memories of her own.

“I’m determined to finish it, I’m comfortable here,” she said. “This is where I belong and it’s where I will remain.”

Students may be moving in and checking in Friday and over the weekend, however Sheets said you can get enrolled in classes through Aug. 8.