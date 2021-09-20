Langston University head softball coach dies at 57

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Langston University and the Langston University Department of Athletics recently announced the passing of their head softball coach.

Hosea Bell died Friday, Sept. 17. He was 57.

“On behalf of the Langston University Department of Athletics, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family, student athletes, friends and coaching colleagues of Head Softball Coach, Hosea Bell ,” Langston University Director of Athletics Donnita Rogers said. “Your laughter, kindness and lighthearted banter will be forever missed. Our lives are forever changed for having known you.”

Bell is survived by his wife Pam, nine children, Alyssa Bell, LaChelle Bryant, Ashli Bell, Hosea Trevonte Bell, Quentin Bell, Chrystopher Bell, Lyric Bell, Kendrick Bell, Ariana Bell, and grandbaby Meila Bryant.

According to the university, Bell was head coach at Langston for eight seasons, taking over the softball program during the 2013-14 season. For his career, Bell tallied 795 career victories which placed him as the sixth winningest softball head coach in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Bell’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the memorial services.