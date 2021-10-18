Langston University investigating gunshots heard on campus

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Police investigated a shots fired report at Langston University campus early Sunday morning.

The school sent out a release to students an hour after the report with no mention of any injuries.

Multiple eyewitnesses told KFOR they saw a man walking through the exterior of an apartment complex with a rifle. They heard gunshots, and many of them thought they were fireworks. Although News 4 hasn’t received an official statement from police, those eyewitnesses took photos and videos during the incident showing what happened.

KFOR has obtained video taken close to 3 a.m. Sunday morning showing a rifle lying on the sidewalk with a man running off into the distance. The person who took the video told KFOR the man was holding the gun and walking, and once police confronted him, he dropped the weapon and ran.

Another photo circulating on social media showed that gun sitting on the sidewalk after the encounter, and gunshots can be heard in a second video taken by a Langston student shortly before.

The incident happened just hours after multiple students were sent to the hospital after a reported gas leak. The university has said Oklahoma Natural Gas conducted two assessments on the campus and confirmed no leaks were present, but there are still students being treated in the hospital. Two Langston parents have told News 4 their children were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Those same parents are now showing concern after what was supposed to be a festive homecoming weekend.

“I hate for our kids, they just want to have fun and, you know, live their best life, and they’re worried about carbon monoxide and shootings and different things,” one unnamed parent said. “That’s not enjoyable in your life when you’re a student in college trying to get an education.”

Another parent sent News 4 a message saying, “As a mother I want answers…I’m so angry there are so many issues with this school and I have not heard from one school official not one.”

KFOR spoke to a media representative for the university, who says this case is under investigation and they have no further comment.