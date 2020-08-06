Lankford moves bill that would stop government shutdowns

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A United States senator from Oklahoma has reintroduced a bill that would stop government shutdowns due to Congress inaction.

Sen. James Lankford says The Prevent Government Shutdowns Act would set up an automatic continuing resolution at the current spending level if an agreement on funding has not been reached at the end of the fiscal year.

The bill also requires that if the appropriations work is not done on time, all members of Congress must stay in Washington, D.C. and work seven days a week until the nation’s budget work is done.

Lankford says the measure would prevent a government-wide shutdown and continue critical services for Americans and federal workers.

“In the swamp, good bills sometimes get stuck in the mud, and today I’ve taken action to move my bipartisan Prevent Government Shutdowns Act forward. This bill will force Congress to do its job of funding the government in a timely manner and hold Members of Congress, not federal families, responsible,” said Lankford. “After the longest shutdown in history last year, Oklahomans are ready for Congress to quit punting the tough decisions about how to properly spend their tax dollars. We need to fix Washington’s dysfunctional government funding process, and we should keep the negotiators in Washington until the work is done, rather than holding American federal workers hostage. I look forward to swift consideration of our bill on the floor before we face another unnecessary and unproductive shutdown fiasco.”

LATEST STORIES: