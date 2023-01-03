OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Senator James Lankford (R-OK) begins his second full, six year term after being sworn in as Senior Senator for Oklahoma.

Jordan Lankford, Cindy Lankford, Senator James Lankford, Hannah Lankford. Image courtesy Lankford Press Office.

Sen. Lankford released a statement on Tuesday regarding his swearing in as the 118th Congress commences.

“It is humbling to stand before God and the nation to take my oath again to protect and defend the United States Constitution on behalf of Oklahoma. I welcome Senator Markwayne Mullin and his beautiful family to the Senate, as he becomes the newest Senator for Oklahoma. I have known Markwayne, his wife, and his family for years through his service in the House of Representatives. I look forward to partnering with him to make Oklahoma and our nation better, safer, and more prosperous. I pray the Senators in the 118th Congress are determined to answer the issues we face as a nation. Our nation needs more than dialogue. We need solutions.” said Sen. Lankford.