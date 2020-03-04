Breaking News
Large and in charge! 23-pound cat at Oklahoma Humane Society named a finalist in Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A cat at the Oklahoma Humane Society who went internet famous for his weight has been named a finalist in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Lunchbox, a 23-pound cat, found his home at the Oklahoma Humane Society earlier this year.

Out of more than 4,000 pets, he was selected as one of 10 finalists hoping to be the Cadbury Bunny in Cadbury's upcoming Easter special.

Courtesy: Oklahoma Humane Society
Courtesy: Oklahoma Humane Society

The humane society says Lunchbox "believes that he has what it takes to be the Cadbury Bunny," adding that "he needs your help to make his dreams come true."

To vote for Lunchbox, click here.

