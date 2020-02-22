Large blaze destroys OKC apartment building; firefighters rescue two residents

A giant blaze destroyed an OKC apartment building in the 8800 block of South Drexel.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters rescued two people from a fire that destroyed a two-story apartment building.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was alerted at 12:37 a.m. Saturday to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in the 8800 block of South Drexel, according to a news release issued by Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Dispatchers notified firefighters that someone might be trapped in a breezeway at the building.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire showing from a breezeway at the front of the building and smoke and fire from the eaves, according to the news release.

Giant flames consume an OKC apartment building in the 8800 block of South Drexel.

Firefighters also found two residents still inside an apartment.

“Crews quickly swung into action with some firefighters initiating fire attack and a crew from Engine 25 rescuing two victims from a second-story window,” Fulkerson said.

The blaze had grown so large that firefighters had to initially use a defensive strategy, knocking down the bulk of the fire before going inside the building.

OKC Firefighters attack the blaze at the apartment building.

“Once the heaviest fire was controlled, other firefighters were assigned to conduct a search. Two additional companies were requested for additional staffing due to the nature and scope of the incident,” Fulkerson said.

The fire had spread from the breezeway into attic space. Firefighters stopped the blaze in an attic void in the building’s east end.

OKC firefighters use a ladder truck to extinguish flames that had spread high into the building.

Firefighters performed a primary and secondary search of the building and determined that no one else was still inside.

No civilians were injured, but a ceiling fell on a firefighter. That firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for head and neck pain, according to the news release.

Local residents comfort each other as an apartment building burns.

The building was valued at $500,000 and is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.