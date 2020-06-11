Large blaze ignites in abandoned apartment building; OKC firefighters prevent fire from spreading

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire consumed an abandoned apartment building in Oklahoma City on Thursday, causing part of the building to collapse.

Members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called at 12:13 p.m. to the 1600 block of North Donald Avenue, where a two-store apartment building was on fire, according to a Fire Department news release.

Firefighters attacked the blaze with high-pressure water blasts from outside the building due to the intense flames and heat.

An Oklahoma City firefighter works to snuff out the blaze at the abandoned apartment building.

“At one point, a significant portion of the building collapsed, but no firefighters were injured during the event,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said in the news release.

Firefighters stopped the fire at the midpoint of the building and prevented flames from spreading to adjacent buildings, according to the news release.

The following video of firefighters battling the blaze was released by Fulkerson: