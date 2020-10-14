Large building destroyed in fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters spent close to two hours putting out an early morning fire that sparked on the city’s northwest side.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a blaze near N.W. 10th and Pennsylvania Ave.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a building engulfed in flames.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.
At this point, the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators’ final questions for day 3 of Supreme Court nomination hearings
- Day 3 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Amy Coney Barrett returns for final round of questioning
- Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating, spraying people with shaving cream on Halloween
- Northern Ireland shuts schools; Liverpool slams revelers
- Officials: Almost 300,000 Oklahomans request absentee ballots