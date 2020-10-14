Large building destroyed in fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters spent close to two hours putting out an early morning fire that sparked on the city’s northwest side.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a blaze near N.W. 10th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a building engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

At this point, the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: