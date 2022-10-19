CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) — A large commercial fire is burning southeast of Chickasha.

McIntyre Law Chopper4 was over the structure early Wednesday afternoon.

Pilot Mason Dunn says flames are shooting as high as 200 feet into the air.

Commercial fire near Chickasha. Image KFOR Commercial fire near Chickasha. Image KFOR Commercial fire near Chickasha. Image KFOR

He also reports the blaze is burning very hot and is catching other items outside the building on fire.

Police have told KFOR hand sanitizer is on the pallets which are on fire.

The Department of Environmental Quality is on the scene.

Officials with the DEQ confirm the property is leased by Borderwine Development.

In August, Borderwine was connected to another massive fire in Chickasha involving hand sanitizer being stored on pallets.

That massive fire was at the old Chickasha Manufacturing building.

A nearby home was threatened by the flames but it appears to be saved.

This is a developing story.