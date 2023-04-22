Large crowds participate in historical 89er Celebration Parade

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Cool, brisk weather today brought out a large crowd to historic downtown Guthrie to watch the 89er Celebration Parade. This is the 94th year of this amazing event that celebrates the history and heritage of Guthrie and the Sooner state.
Spectators enjoyed watching eye catching floats, cars, horses, marching bands and the 4 Warn Storm Team’s Damien Lodes, along with Interceptor 4 were proud to participate in the parade.
The theme of this year’s parade was Pioneer Women and the 89er Celebration Parade is Oklahoma’s oldest and one of the biggest.