GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Cool, brisk weather today brought out a large crowd to historic downtown Guthrie to watch the 89er Celebration Parade. This is the 94th year of this amazing event that celebrates the history and heritage of Guthrie and the Sooner state.

89er Celebration Parade, Image courtesy KFOR 89er Celebration Parade, Image courtesy KFOR 89er Celebration Parade, Image courtesy KFOR 89er Celebration Parade, Image courtesy KFOR 89er Celebration Parade, Image courtesy KFOR 89er Celebration Parade, Image courtesy KFOR 89er Celebration Parade, Image courtesy KFOR

Spectators enjoyed watching eye catching floats, cars, horses, marching bands and the 4 Warn Storm Team’s Damien Lodes, along with Interceptor 4 were proud to participate in the parade.

Large crowds participate in historical 89er Celebration Parade

The theme of this year’s parade was Pioneer Women and the 89er Celebration Parade is Oklahoma’s oldest and one of the biggest.