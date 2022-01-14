UPDATE: Large grassfire’s spread stopped in Elk City; fire still active, crews struggling with strong wind gusts

A large, fast-moving grassfire in Elk City. Photo provided by Elk City Fire & EMS.

UPDATE: Elk City Fire & EMS officials said that crews stopped a large, fast-moving grassfire from spreading further, but the fire is still active.

Wind gusts blowing at 50-plus miles per hour are causing difficulty for firefighters who are trying to clear the situation.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for many hours to come.

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters are battling a large grassfire that has burned over five miles and continues moving rapidly in Elk City.

Elk City Fire & EMS officials are asking community members to avoid the area from Highway 152 and Merritt Road to South Highway 6 to Highway 55.

Officials said a “very large” grassfire is burning in that area.

A large, fast-moving grassfire in Elk City. Photo from Elk City Fire & EMS.

Beckham County Sheriff’s Office officials are evacuating endangered homes.

This is a developing situation.

