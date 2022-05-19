CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a large fire in a wooded area in Caddo County.
The fire is burning around four miles west/southwest of Hinton.
The Weatherford Fire Department is leading the effort to extinguish the blaze, which appears to be widespread.
Chopper 4 was above the scene capturing footage of the wildfire.
Authorities do not currently have information on whether any structures have burned.
This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.