CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a large fire in a wooded area in Caddo County.

The fire is burning around four miles west/southwest of Hinton.

The Weatherford Fire Department is leading the effort to extinguish the blaze, which appears to be widespread.

A large fire is burning in Caddo County. Image KFOR

Chopper 4 was above the scene capturing footage of the wildfire.

Authorities do not currently have information on whether any structures have burned.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.