Gas line explosion causes large fire in Piedmont, orange glow seen from miles away

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – A large fire that can be seen from miles away is burning in Piedmont.

The fire is burning in the area of NW 248 and Piedmont Road.

KFOR Meteorologist Aaron Brackett said he was eight miles away from the location of the fire and could see a massive orange glow rising high into the sky.

Police radio traffic said a gas line explosion is the cause.

KFOR has learned that the pipeline has been shut down, but grass fires in the area have been ignited by the explosion.

Authorities closed down several roads, including the intersection of Piedmont Road and NW 234, Reeding Road to Mustang Road and NW 234 to Waterloo.

Crews are evacuating people from the area.

Crews are having to rotate because the heat is so intense.

