OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a commercial structure on fire near S.W. 13th and Robinson.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they could see flames and smoke coming from the building, located near Scissortail Park.

Parts of the building collapsed. Fire crews are working to keep the blaze from jumping to a nearby building.

At this point, it is unclear how the fire started.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as crews work to get the blaze under control.