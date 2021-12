LOOKEBA, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters in one small Oklahoma town battled a large fire at a business on Monday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a building in Lookeba following a large fire.

Officials say the building housed an antique store and a sandwich shop, but the fire destroyed the interior of the structure and everything inside it.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.