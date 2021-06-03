Large fire prompts street closure in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Smoke could be seen for miles as a fire continued to burn at a salvage yard on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a large fire near N.W. 10th and Villa Ave.

Initial reports indicated that witnesses could hear possible explosions in the area.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized that a fire at a salvage yard was growing.

Fire department has fire contained to one pile. Heavy equipment will be used to pull pile apart, so fire department can completely extinguish the fire. 11:49 am pic.twitter.com/T7uDYLDuzS — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 3, 2021

Investigators say there was some sort of explosion as a car was about to be crushed, which caused a fire that spread in the junk yard.

Oklahoma City police were forced to shut down N.W. 10th St. as crews continued to fight the fire.

Drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route to their destinations.

Fortunately, no injuries are being reported.