Large fire prompts street closure in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Smoke could be seen for miles as a fire continued to burn at a salvage yard on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a large fire near N.W. 10th and Villa Ave.

Initial reports indicated that witnesses could hear possible explosions in the area.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized that a fire at a salvage yard was growing.

Investigators say there was some sort of explosion as a car was about to be crushed, which caused a fire that spread in the junk yard.

Oklahoma City police were forced to shut down N.W. 10th St. as crews continued to fight the fire.

Drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route to their destinations.

Fortunately, no injuries are being reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report