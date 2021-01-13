Large fire sparks at Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A business in northwest Oklahoma City went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a bystander called 911 after seeing flames coming from a business near N.W. 50th and Meridian.

Fire crews from Bethany, Oklahoma City, and Warr Acres all responded to the scene to put out the blaze.

Once the fire was under control, investigators learned that two transients were actually living behind the building.

Officials say a propane heater or cooking stove likely sparked the fire.

Firefighters and police are still investigating the blaze, but believe the fire was accidental.

No arrests were made.