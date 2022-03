COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Several crews in Comanche County are battling a large grassfire.

The blaze is burning at the intersection of SE Devine Road and SE New Hope Road, according to Amy Hawkins, Public Information Officer for Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management.

Residents are advised to avoid the area because of widespread heavy black smoke.

Rachael Huey, Deputy Director of Comanche County Emergency Management, provided the below photos of the blaze.

Photo provided by Rachael Huey, Comanche County Emergency Management Deputy Director.

