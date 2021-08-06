Large hole in the ground causing big problems for community members in part of Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A growing problem in the ground is creating a ripple effect for those near Southwest 25th Street and Robinson Avenue in Oklahoma City, a hole in the ground so big that even the trash truck is allegedly refusing to drive over it.

When one drives down the back alley off of Robinson Avenue, you can’t tell exactly how big this hole is. When KFOR stuck our tape measure down in the hole, we got a length of two feet. But the gaping, cavernous hole is several feet wide.

“There’s nothing in the bottom that can hold this up. So, it could be that something just gave up or gave in,” explained Rey Benavides, who works for the accounting firm Van Blakes at 210 SW 25th St. The hole is in the alley directly behind their business.

“I don’t see how this could have developed underneath there, but there’s a lot of debris,” he said of the hole, which formed around the time of June this year.

He wonders if it was sewer waters or flooding that caused it.

The hole in question.

The trash company WCA Waste Corporation told Benavides that they won’t pick up the dumpster in the alley anymore, fearing the ground could collapse.

“The truck itself might fall in and have greater consequences to the equipment or the truck itself,” he said. “So, they stopped picking up the trash.”

For a month, the firm and the tenants that live in the apartments above it dealt with the unemptied dumpster.

“It was pretty full,” Benavides said. “They couldn’t get any more trash in there. The tenants started throwing trash on the outside. Some of the customers here started complaining, the smells, the flies, the rats.”

Friday morning, WCA came and removed their dumpster completely. Benavides has called another company requesting a replacement.

“They say it will probably be another couple of days before they can set another unit here, another dumpster,” he reported.

Benavides has asked the City of Oklahoma City to fix the hole.

A city representative told KFOR the property owner is responsible for the area where the hole lies and that the Public Works Department will barricade the alley until it’s repaired by the owner.

The City of OKC is encouraging the property owner to get a plumber to fix the hole.