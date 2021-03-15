Large home damaged by second fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are investigating a second fire at a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 9th and Douglas.

When fire crews arrived on scene, smoke could be seen billowing out of a nearby home.

Firefighters were able to quickly tackle the flames, but not before extensive damage was done to the house.

Investigators tell KFOR that the home actually caught fire for the first time about a month ago, so it was already significantly damaged.

At this point, officials believe homeless people were living inside the structure, and no utilities were connected to the home.

Following Monday morning’s fire, it is considered a total loss.

