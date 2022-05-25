BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a large methamphetamine trafficking operation has been shut down in northeast Oklahoma.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward says OBN agents and officers with the Bartlesville Police Department served 13 arrest warrants on Wednesday morning.

All of the suspects were tied to a joint investigation that began in 2021.

“During the course of the investigation, we found this organization shipping anywhere from 10 to 25 pounds of meth into northeastern Oklahoma from the west coast on a weekly basis. Those shipments would then be moved onto the streets in Washington County, Nowata County and parts of Kansas,” said OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward.

Throughout the investigation, agents have seized more than 35 pounds of meth and nearly 100 firearms.

Guns seized. Credit: OBN

Woodward says 13 people were arrested on Wednesday morning. Most of the defendants are facing a variety of charges including trafficking methamphetamine.

“Meth continues to be the top killer when it comes to drug-related deaths in our state. I am grateful to our local law enforcement partners who work tirelessly along-side our Agents every day to identify and dismantle these trafficking organizations that destroy lives and families,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.