PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval.

The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.

Plaintiffs agreed to the settlement with defendant Eagle Road Oil, LLC.

Eagle Road operated wastewater disposal wells that allegedly contributed to causing earthquakes near Pawnee.

The settlement resolves all claims against Eagle Road related to earthquakes that occurred between Nov. 15, 2014, and the settlement date, and had epicenters within a 50-mile radius of Pawnee, including but not limited to the 5.8m earthquake near Pawnee on Sept. 3, 2016, and the 5.0m earthquake near Cushing on Nov. 6, 2016.

Eagle Road representatives deny allegations that the Eagle Road contributed in causing the aforementioned earthquakes.

The lawsuit, however, proceeds against Cummings Oil Company, Territory Resources, LLC, and EnerVest Operating, L.L.C., all of which have not settled, according to Poynter.

“You may be eligible to participate in the proposed Settlement, if it is finally approved, if you owned or have had an interest in residential or commercial real estate properties within the borders of Oklahoma between November 15, 2014 and the Effective Date and suffered earthquake damages from earthquakes with epicenters within a 50-mile radius of Pawnee, Oklahoma,” a website dedicated to the settlement states. “The Settlement will provide benefits to those who qualify. You will need to file a Claim Form to receive benefits from the Settlement.

“Your legal rights are affected whether you act, or don’t act.”