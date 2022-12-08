OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to the Oklahoma History Center will be able to see an artist bring the past to life.

Oklahoma City native Manuel Cruz III is working on a new large-scale mural inside the Oklahoma History Center.

Organizers say it will be a part of the new aviation exhibit at the center called “Taking Flight: Oklahomans Explore the Skies.”

The large-scale mural will be on the wall leading into the aviation exhibit.

The 14-feet by 28-feet painting will showcase an early 1900s-period hot air balloon to represent the dawn of the exploration of the skies at the start of the 20th century.

“Since living in California for 32 years, getting to do a public mural in my hometown of Oklahoma City has always been a dream of mine to leave a legacy of my art that will permanently reside here for all to enjoy,” said Cruz.

Once the mural is complete, visitors will be able to take selfies that give the illusion of riding in the balloon.

Visitors to the Oklahoma History Center are invited to watch Cruz create the stunning art piece.