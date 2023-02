Sinkhole formed at Riverside in Tulsa Credit: Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say they were called to the southbound lanes of Riverside, near the 21st St. intersection, on Monday morning.

Investigators say a large sinkhole formed along the road, and caused damage to some vehicles.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Crews say they are assessing the damage and will begin working on the repairs.