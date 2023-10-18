OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teen is in some deep trouble after pointing a laser at an Oklahoma City police helicopter and commercial aircraft.

Video released by the Oklahoma Police Department shows the chopper camera zooming on the laser and soon after officers were knocking on the door at a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities confirm an 18-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Pointing a laser at a plane is a federal crime and each violation can add up to a $11,000 fine and possibly a 5-year prison stay.

Oklahoma City Police say please, consider the safety of others and don’t point lasers into the sky.