OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Frustration continues to mount about the rollout of Oklahoma’s Parental Choice Tax Credit Program, though parents across the state are still eagerly waiting.

While Oklahoma is paying a California company millions of dollars for a smooth launch – that was originally scheduled for Friday – problems have pushed it back to next week due to last-minute glitches with Merit, the California based company hired to oversee the logistics.

The issue stems from the enrollment verification forms needed to apply for the program.

Private school administrators and parents still had not received the documents ahead of the planned December 1 rollout.

Emails sent to KFOR by parents at Christ the King School and Community Christian School in Norman warned of the challenges.

Community Christian: “We are not the only school who is experiencing this delay.”

Christ the King: “ We are aware of roughly a dozen families that are still awaiting their enrollment verification forms due to glitches.”

Adding to the urgency, the Oklahoma Tax Commission can only approve $150 million dollars in tax credits for the first year, and the money will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“There is a cap on the funds [and] once that’s gone, they’re done,” said tax professional and private school parent Julie Mason.

“Some people might think that they don’t qualify at all because of their adjusted gross income (AGI) and while it’s entirely possible that they won’t get anything everyone should apply,” said Mason, clarifying that the program is unrelated to Oklahoma’s annual tax filing process.

“It’s completely separate from your tax return,” she added. “[But] if you don’t apply then there’s no chance that you’ll get anything.”

Another parent emailed the station with concerns that “Merit’s performance issues” may affect families being able to access the tax credit.

“Merit should not go live tomorrow with the application portal until all families have had an opportunity to receive the form,” the email said.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat sent a statement to the station, saying while everyone knew a project of this “size and magnitude would have different challenges,” the Oklahoma Tax Commission was obligated to troubleshoot:

“While I am agitated that the enrollment has been delayed, it is important to get it right to ensure fairness for all Oklahoma children looking to get the best education possible,” Pro Tem Treat said. “While everyone knew undertaking a project of this size and magnitude would have different challenges, the Tax Commission must do whatever they can to provide parents and their children the best path forward.”

In an email Thursday, the Tax Commission said their decision to delay the rollout was necessary to establish a “fair” playing field:

The decision to delay the application start date was not made lightly. Despite being

disappointed with the delay, we believe this adjustment is necessary to establish a “fair

playing field” for all Taxpayers, since having the Enrollment Verification Form is a required

part of the application process. This is critical, given the fact the OTC may only authorize

$150 million of tax credits for tax year 2024. We do not anticipate that postponement of

the application start date will delay disbursement of the first installment payments. OKLAHOMA TAX COMMISSION

The one-year contract for implementation comes at a cost to the state of just under four million dollars, according to Oklahoma Tax Commission Spokeswoman Emily Haxton.

That price tag coupled with the delayed timeline continues to fuel concerns about funding private school educations with public dollars.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson has frequently questioned if the Oklahoma Tax Commission could handle the program:

“House Democrats shared our concern about the attempt to use public dollars for private schools and questioned whether or not the Oklahoma Tax Commission would be equipped to implement this voucher scheme. The Legislature allocated $1M for implementation, which has now cost taxpayers $4M along with a delay in implementation — we predicted all of this. We should not be spending our time and money on funding private schools. We are responsible for ensuring every child in Oklahoma has access to a high quality public education. My hope is that my colleagues who supported spending public dollars on private schools now see it isn’t the best use of our resources. We must prioritize keeping public dollars in public schools.” HOUSE MINORITY LEADER CYNDI MUNSON

Julie Mason got her enrollment forms but wasn’t surprised by the hiccups.

“[With] any new program…there’s going to be some growing pains,” she said.

In a statement Friday, Merit said they’ve identified the issue, but did not respond to requests to clarify exactly what that issue was:

Merit, alongside our partners at the Oklahoma Tax Commission, is committed to the success of the Parental Choice Tax Credit program. We are excited by the enthusiastic response.

Although the majority of taxpayers have received the necessary forms and are ready to apply, there are those who have not received their forms yet, and select taxpayers who have received forms with incomplete or incorrect information.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We have already identified the issue, implemented a technical fix, and added additional quality checks. We are committed to Oklahoma taxpayers and are eager to provide all eligible students with the opportunity to apply on December 6th. MERIT

Questions about the program can be directed to the Oklahoma Tax Commission at (918) 554-5440 or help@parentalchoice.ok.gov.

