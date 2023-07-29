OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed officers responded to a rollover crash involving a semi around 1 a.m. Saturday morning near the area of Northwest 10th and Rockwell.

According to police, the crash knocked out power to the area affecting street lights and about 3,000 customers.

As of early this morning, OG&E website has confirmed that power near N.W. 10th and Rockwell has been restored to all 3,000 plus customers.

Northwest 10th & Rockwell, Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities say the driver involved was taken to the hospital.

No word on the condition of the individual.