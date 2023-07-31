OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The latest battleground for Oklahoma education lies between public school and Sunday school, as several Oklahomans are now filing lawsuit to stop the state from successfully opening the nation’s first religious public charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

The plaintiffs in OKPLAC, Inc. v. Statewide Virtual Charter School Board include OKPLAC Inc. (Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee), Melissa Abdo, Krystal Bonsall, Leslie Briggs, Brenda Lené, Michele Medley, Dr. Bruce Prescott, the Rev. Dr. Mitch Randall, Erika Wright and Walke.

“Church [and] state separation should be like apple pie and vanilla ice cream. It’s indisputably part of what our founding fathers built our country on,” said Rachel Laser, President and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State joined a combination of nine Oklahoma faith leaders, public school teachers and parents and one nonprofit organization in state court to try to stop the initiative from advancing with the lawsuit.

With plans for St. Isidore in the works, the newly filed lawsuit said it can’t possible abide by state law, which mandates charter schools must accept and serve all students.

“St. Isidore plans to discriminate in its policies and practices based on religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and other protected characteristics [and] students could be denied admission, disciplined or even expelled,” added Jessica Levin of the Education Law Center.

The lawsuit asserts that by nature, public schools should welcome and serve all students, while saying the school’s very existence would violate the Oklahoma Constitution, the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act, and the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s own regulations.

Rev. Dr. Lori Walke of the Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ said that puts all students at risk.

“This enterprise, it has been very explicit, very direct, very clear that they will participate in evangelizing [the] mission of the church,” she added.

“They cannot do that and proclaim to be a public school.”

Some state leaders argue that it’s not about forcing a religion but opening the options up.

In an email to KFOR, State Superintendent Ryan Walters called the lawsuit, “persecution”:

“It is time to end atheism as the state sponsored religion. Suing and targeting the Catholic Virtual School is religious persecution because of one’s faith, which is the very reason that religious freedom is constitutionally protected. A warped perversion of history has created a modern-day concept that all religious freedom is driven from the classrooms. I will always side for an individual’s right to choose religious freedom in education.” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters

During a press conference on Monday, Governor Stitt said he’d support any religion opening up a charter school.

“If the Jewish community wants to set up a a Jewish charter school, that’s an awesome thing. if the Muslims want to set up a charter school and their parents want to go there, that’s an awesome thing,” Governor Stitt said Monday.

But, experts told KFOR that’s exactly what they’re trying to prevent.

“If St. Isidore opens as the nation’s first public religious charter school, this would mark a sea change for America. And that sea change is religious public schools…undermining of our country’s foundational promise of separating church and state,” said Laser.