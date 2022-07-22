OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have endorsed recommendations for another COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, the CDC endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for primary vaccination in adults who are 18 and older.

Novavax is a two-dose, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, adding another option to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson viral-vector vaccine.

“Protein subunit vaccines contain harmless pieces (proteins) of the COVID-19 virus alongside another ingredient, called an adjuvant, that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future, if exposed,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, OSDH Chief Medical Officer.

Protein-based vaccines have been used in the United States for more than 30 years, beginning with the hepatitis B vaccine.

Other vaccines used in the U.S. made with the same science include those that protect against influenza and whooping cough.

In Oklahoma, the Novavax vaccine will be available for individuals in early August.

“We know the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect against severe disease, hospitalization or death from COVID-19,” said Keith Reed, Commissioner of Health. “We encourage individuals who are interested in this new vaccine reach out to their healthcare provider with any questions.”