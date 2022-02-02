OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some residents in Oklahoma woke up to slick, snow-packed roads on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of the state through 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 12 p.m. Friday across western and central Oklahoma.

On Wednesday morning, drivers in northern Oklahoma woke up to extremely slick roadways. If you must get out, you should use caution.

Oklahoma City dodged most of the freezing rain on Wednesday morning, but drivers should still be careful of slick spots.

Meteorologists say freezing drizzle and mist is expected to continue throughout Wednesday morning in the metro before it switches to snow on Wednesday afternoon.

By 1 p.m. on Wednesday, sleet and ice will move into southern Oklahoma and will spread to the northeast.

Heavy snow is expected to move into the metro between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The last wave of light snow will move through on Thursday for central and northern Oklahoma.

The latest models have increased the amount of snow we will likely see to 4 to 8 inches in central Oklahoma. The highest snow totals will be to the east with 6 to 10 inches of snow possible.

The dry slot will impact southwestern Oklahoma, where only 1 to 3 inches is expected.