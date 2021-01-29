Latimer County husband & wife accused of trying to hire someone to murder wife’s ex-husband

LATIMER COUNTY (KFOR) – A husband and wife are suspected of attempting to hire someone to murder the wife’s ex-husband.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested both 25-year-old Courtney Deatherage and 26-year-old Dustin Deatherage on suspicion of solicitation of murder, according to an OSBI news release.

“Courtney Deatherage reached out to a family friend in Texas and asked if that individual would kill her ex-husband. They agreed to $250 down and another $250 when it was done. Courtney Deatherage also agreed to provide the gun,” the news release states.

Courtney Deatherage

Dustin Deatherage

Courtney Deatherage’s family friend from Texas contacted law enforcement and reported her.

The family friend traveled from Texas to meet the Deatherages on Jan. 22. The three spoke inside Courtney Deatherage’s vehicle to finalize the murder-for-hire plot.

“Courtney gave the individual a loaded twelve-gauge shotgun, that they picked up from Dustin’s grandfather’s home, and a $100 down payment,” the news release states.

Law enforcement officials later pulled Courtney Deatherage’s vehicle over and arrested her. She was booked into the Latimer County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, but later bonded out.

Dustin Deatherage was arrested on Friday, Jan. 29. He is being held at the Latimer County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.