Law Enforcement hope sobriety checkpoints curb impaired driving New Year’s Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with multiple agencies across Oklahoma Friday to hold DUI and sobriety checkpoints along with saturation patrols to catch intoxicated drivers on New Years eve.

As a new year awaits us Friday night, so do DUI and sobriety checkpoints as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol plans to partner with several departments across Oklahoma in a statewide effort to mitigate intoxicated driving. Trooper Eric Foster said their goal for New Year’s Eve are zero crashes and zero fatalities as those incidents continue to be on the rise.

“These fatality crashes that we’re seeing almost on a nightly basis in the state of Oklahoma is on a rise and we feel like it is our calling, our duty as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to be out to keep families, keep people safe,” Foster said.

Foster and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said intoxicated driving continues to be a problem plaguing Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma is the second most dangerous state in the country for driving on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day,” said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s a horrible thing.”

The state saw 396 fatal intoxicated driving crashes in 2020 alone. That makes up 60 percent of all deadly crashes for that year. Friday night the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and numerous other agencies are hoping to stop that with their checkpoints and saturation patrols. The saturation patrols will put more law enforcement officers on the streets. So, if you plan to party and bring in the new year, be sure and find another way home or you could suffer the consequences of an arrest.

“There are a number of different things we can do to make sure that you don’t drive drunk, and you don’t kill yourself or kill somebody else,” Brilbeck said. “So, there’s no tolerance tonight.”

While drunk driving may be the main phrase for these incidents, it’s obviously not limited to it.

“We are starting to see more and more that the intoxicated stops or intoxicated fatality accidents are combined, not just with alcohol, but with other substances,” Foster said. “Legal and illegal substances.”

“I can’t tell you how many times we pulled somebody over who’s driving while high and they say, ‘oh no, it’s OK. I’ve got a medical marijuana card.’” Brilbeck said. “That doesn’t make it OK.”