Law Enforcement Memorial Services for fallen officers postponed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Services has been postponed due to the current state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial, in cooperation with the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Police Association, postponed the services until later in the year, according to a news release.

However, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter will lay a wreath at the memorial on May 15, National Peace Officers Memorial Day, as a tribute to the more than 825 fallen Oklahoma officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

That ceremony will be at the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial site at NE 36th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.