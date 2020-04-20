Law enforcement officers remember fallen Logan County deputy

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Guthrie Police Department are remembering a deputy who was killed in the line of duty three years ago.

In April of 2017, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving the eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office said Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

Logan County Deputy David Wade

Leforce then stole Wade’s patrol vehicle and fled the scene. He then abandoned the vehicle and carjacked a citizen in a nearby town.

He was taken into custody several hours later.

Wade was able to radio for backup after he was shot. He was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City where he passed away several hours later while in surgery.

The Logan County sheriff remembers Wade as a man who loved serving his community.

“Deputy Wade lived like a warrior, and he died like one. You know, he gave his life serving his community, and I don’t think you can have a bigger honor than that,” Sheriff Damon Devereaux said.

Guthrie police and the sheriff’s office posted about Wade on Facebook, telling him to “rest easy” and remembering his life.

Guthrie police say Wade was a U.S. Army veteran and served with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

He is survived by his wife and three children.