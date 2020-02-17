Law enforcement officers take the plunge for Special Olympics Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Everyone from Minnie Mouse to Darth Vader could be seen at Oklahoma City’s 19th Annual Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics over the weekend.

Different organizations from law enforcement community groups participated in Saturday’s event at White Water Bay.

Each participant collected pledges from friends, family, and relatives to help fund Special Olympics Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City police reported in all, between civilians and officers, more than $12,000 was raised for the Special Olympics.