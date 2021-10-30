Law enforcement official releases name of Pottawatomie County deputy recovering in hospital after shot 7 times

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

The scene of the shooting.

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A law enforcement official identified the Pottawatomie County deputy who was allegedly shot seven times by a suspect who was later found dead in Bethel Acres.

image of Braedon Chesser
Braedon Chesser 2018. Pic from OHP

The official told KFOR that Gary Knoles, a deputy with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, was shot by 27-year-old Braedon Chesser on Friday.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official said Friday night that Chesser was found dead in a section of woods located about 100 yards behind his Bethel Acres home. His estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, was found dead inside the home.

Information has not been provided on the cause of either Braedon Chesser’s or Sarah Chesser’s death.

Knoles went to the Bethel Acres home, located near Austin Drive and Patterson Road, just before 8 a.m. Friday regarding reported domestic violence.

Chesser allegedly opened fire on Knoles, hitting him seven times.

Law enforcement officers who were nearby got Knoles to safety. He was transported to a metro hospital, where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to OSBI.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter