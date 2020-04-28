UPDATE: High speed chase suspect captured

Update: The high speed chase suspect has been captured.

The suspect approached Seminole County at 120 mile per hour speeds, but Oklahoma Highway Patrol eventually caught up to him, forced him off the interstate and took him into custody.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City law enforcement personnel are pursuing a suspect in a high speed chase.

The chase, which has reached 80 miles per hour, has spanned interstates and several city streets.

Early into the chase, the suspect, driving a red Toyota convertible with a tan rag top, passed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and went south on Interstate 35.

The suspect then drove through several city streets before jumping onto Interstate 40.

The chase returned to city streets, before moving back onto the interstate.

The suspect is speeding down the interstate and appears to be heading toward Shawnee.

There have been reports that the suspect’s vehicle is stolen and that there are outstanding warrants for the suspect’s arrest.

Here’s a live feed of the chase:

