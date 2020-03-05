Law enforcement to combat impaired driving in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement agencies are banding together to catch impaired drivers in Garfield County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI Team will team up with the Enid Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and other Highway Patrol members to conduct a high-visibility impaired driving enforcement patrol in Garfield County on Friday, March 6, according to an Oklahoma Highway Safety Office news release.

A sobriety checkpoint is not planned, but an increased number of officers, deputies and troopers will be patrolling the streets “in and around Enid and Garfield County looking specifically for impaired drivers,” according to the news release states.

“The goal is simple: to make Enid and Garfield County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. This enhanced enforcement effort is part of the Enid Police Department’s grant with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for impaired driving enforcement,” the news release states.

Three-hundred and seventy-five people were killed in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes in Oklahoma in 2018, according to the news release.

“These patrols and the checkpoint are proven tactics to reduce the number and severity of impaired driving crashes,” the news release states.